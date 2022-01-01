Go
Crooked Tree Coffee

Locally owned coffeeshop serving up one of a kind flavors! Our syrups are made from scratch and our pastries are made fresh each morning!

501 1st ave north

Popular Items

Iced Mocha$4.75
Macarons
These little cookies come in a variety of flavors which we rotate daily! They are gluten free and are made with a blend of egg whites and almond flour and filled with a buttercream filling.
Coffeecake$3.75
Sausage Breakfast Wraps$3.50
Brioche
Cold Brew
Bacon Egg Herb Biscuits$5.60
Our flaky herb biscuits filled with a baked parmesan egg and fresh bacon. Let us know in the special instructions if you would like them warmed so they are hot when you come pick them up!
Americano$2.65
Pastries
Scone
Baked fresh daily, these are a customer favorite! Made with local cream from Kalispell, MT, they are a perfect breakfast option!
Location

Great Falls MT

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Tracy's Diner

Come in and enjoy!!!

The Wild Hare

Come in and enjoy!

City Brew Coffee

Montana Born & Roasted

Roadhouse Diner

The Roadhouse Diner menu features creative burgers or build-your-own any way you’d like. Each trip to the Roadhouse is uniquely different, but always the same outstanding service, consistency and quality ingredients. We use local beef from McCafferty Ranch just 30 miles away in Belt, MT. We grind and patty our beef in-house every few hours for the freshest burger around – and we top it off with a fresh-baked bun made for us daily by Great Harvest Bread right here in Great Falls! Fresh local ingredients made and prepared every day for the freshest burger you'll ever have!
Tara competed on the Food Network show Guy’s Grocery Games in an all-burger showdown for the win! We’ve won a variety of awards and accolades: Top 25 Best Diners in the United States from Travel+Leisure Magazine, Most Iconic Diner in Montana from MSN, Best Burger five consecutive years in a row (2017-2021) from various outlets including the Great Falls Tribune, Cherry Creek Radio and the Great Falls Electric.

