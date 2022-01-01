Go
Toast

Scobey's Pub and Grub

Come on in and enjoy!

2200 University Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Full Rack Our Famous Bbq Ribs$24.95
Scobey Basket$8.95
Hamburger$6.95
Spiced Chicken Melt$11.95
Boneless Wings
Gouda Stuffed Pickles$7.95
It’s All About The Cheese$8.95
Black & Bleu Burger$10.95
Chicken Strips$11.95
Bacon & Jalapeno Wontons$4.95
See full menu

Location

2200 University Ave

Crookston MN

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Joe's Diner - Crookston (MN)

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Spud Jr.

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Joe's Diner - EGF MN

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ely's Ivy

No reviews yet

Welcome to Ely's Ivy, a restaurant in beautiful downtown Grand Forks. We offer lunch and dinner six days a week, featuring local and specialty items all cooked from start to finish in house. We offer a full bar and 16 local craft tap beers. We can accommodate reservations for parties of all sizes.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston