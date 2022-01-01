Go
Toast

Crooners Supper Club

A LITTLE PIECE OF OLD SCHOOL NIGHTLIFE...IN THE 21ST CENTURY

6161 Hwy 65 NE

No reviews yet

Location

6161 Hwy 65 NE

Minneapolis MN

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

A family owned and operated restaurant serving up your favorite Mexican dishes! Follow us on Facebook and Instagram!

La Casita Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

V Bistro

No reviews yet

We are a family owned Vietnamese and Chinese fusion restaurant.
V Bistro
Vietnamese & Chinese Fusion
Restaurant
7429 East River Road
Fridley, MN 55432
763-444-1877

Moe's American Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston