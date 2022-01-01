Go
Crop Juice

At CROP, our mission is to craft the highest quality, plant based, gluten free nutrition that is just as pleasing to your taste buds as it is good for your body. Our goal is to help people make better choices to achieve and maintain optimum health!

SMOOTHIES

2480 Stickney Point Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (51 reviews)

Popular Items

STRAWBERRY BANANA$7.00
vanilla almond milk, banana, strawberries
PULP FRICTION$11.50
unsweetened almond milk, banana, peanut butter, spinach/kale pulp, dates, chocolate EPIC protein
THE INCREDIBLE PULP$11.50
orange juice, unsweetened almond milk, mangos, peaches, banana, spinach/kale pulp, vanilla EPIC protein
PB&J$12.00
açai berry juice, unsweetened almond milk, banana, spinach, peanut butter, mixed berries
CINNA-NANA BREAD$11.50
unsweetened almond milk, banana, cashew butter, oats, dates, vanilla, Ceylon cinnamon, Himalayan salt
MINT CHIP$15.00
vanilla almond milk, avocado, spinach/kale pulp, banana, almond butter, dates, lucuma, cacao nibs, peppermint, Himalayan salt
CHOCO CHERRY CHIA BLAST$12.50
vanilla almond milk, almond butter, cherries, banana, cacao, oats, chia seeds, EPIC protein chocolate maca
WILD BLUE$9.00
vanilla almond milk, banana, blueberries, almond butter
IMAGINE DRAGON$12.50
vanilla almond milk, orange juice, pitaya, pineapple, banana
ANTI-INFLAMMATORY SHOT$6.75
ginger, turmeric, red apple, lemon, black pepper
Location

2480 Stickney Point Rd

Sarasota FL

Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
