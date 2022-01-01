Go
Email unit283crosby@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

DAILY GRILLE SPECIAL
Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Roasted Chicken, Jalapeño Peppers, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese & Ranch Dressing
DAILY BREAKFAST SPECIAL
Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.
20oz SODA$1.29
BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH$6.99
Hand crafted Deli sandwich made to your specifications.
BUILD YOUR OWN OMELET$4.99
FIREHOUSE BEEF BURGER
Our Classic Beef Burger, Pepper Jack Cheese, Baby Arugula, Pickled Jalapeño & Roasted Red Peppers with Chipotle Aioli on an Onion Roll
DAILY DELI SPECIAL
Please refer to this week's cafe menu for daily special menu items.
BUILD YOUR OWN BREAKFAST SANDWICH
BUILD YOUR OWN GRILLE SANDWICH
Hand crafted Grille sandwich made to your specifications.
22 Crosby Drive

Bedford MA

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
