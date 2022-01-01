Go
Crosby's Kitchen

A part of 4 Star Restaurant Group, Crosby’s Kitchen is a family-friendly favorite located at the heart of Chicago’s bustling Southport Corridor. Our Midwestern-influenced menu is centered around rotisserie and comfort food, featuring favorites such as Lobster Deviled Eggs, Crab Toast, Iron Skillet Cornbread and of course, Monkey Bread. Kids are our VIPs and eat free from 4 to 6 pm every day! We are open for lunch and dinner daily and offer brunch on Saturday and Sunday mornings. We look forward to serving you!

SALADS • SANDWICHES

3455 N Southport Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (671 reviews)

Popular Items

Turkey Burger$12.00
housemade turkey burger, ginger and soy asian slaw, marinated tomato
Prime Rib Fridays!$100.00
2 12oz cuts of prime rib + wrightwood salad + mashed potatoes + iron skillet cornbread. Only available on Fridays!
Half Rack Ribs$15.00
super tender, with smoke daddy bbq sauce 'the best in town'
Carrot Cake$9.00
pecans, classic cream cheese frosting
Wrightwood Salad$15.00
rotisserie chicken, tomatoes, craisins, avocado, goat cheese, corn, almonds, citrus vinaigrette, cornbread croutons, roasted red peppers, green onion
Chicken Dip$13.00
rotisserie chicken, jack cheese, mayo, tomato, onion, arugula, chicken au jus
Iron Skillet Cornbread$10.00
served with maple butter
Bacon Potato Cakes$4.00
Guacamole$11.00
served with warm tortilla chips
Warm Buttermilk Biscuits$10.00
served with seasonal preserves
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3455 N Southport Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

