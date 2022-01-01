Go
Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen

We offer the most famous and unique Yunnan Rice noodle and Japanese Ramen.

247 Newbury Street

Popular Items

Crab Rangoon 蟹角$6.89
Edamame 毛豆$5.49
Fresh boil edamame serves with sea salt.
素食味增拉面 Veg Miso Ramen$13.89
Clean Veg broth: Veg, Soy Sauce.
【Side come with: Tofu, Bamboo, Mushroom, Corn, Bean Sprout, Seaweed, Dry Onion, 1/2Egg, Scallion】
猪骨拉面 Tonkotsu Ramen$14.58
Heavily Creamy broth: Chicken, Pork.
【Side come with: ChaShu, Bamboo, Mushroom, Corn, Bean Sprout, Seaweed, Dry Onion, Fish Cake, 1/2Egg, Scallion】
味增拉面 Miso Ramen$14.58
Creamy broth: Chicken, Pork, Yellow Miso.
【Side come with: ChaShu, Bamboo, Mushroom, Corn, Bean Sprout, Seaweed, Dry Onion, Fish Cake, 1/2Egg, Scallion】
酱油拉面 Sho-yu Ramen$14.58
Light broth: Chicken, Pork, Soy sauce.
【Side come with: ChaShu, Wakame, Bamboo, Mushroom, Corn, Bean Sprout, Seaweed, Dry Onion, Fish Cake, 1/2Egg, Scallion】
素食咖喱饭 Veg Curry Rice$13.89
Tofu, Broccoli, Onion with Yellow Curry (a bit spicy).
鸡肉米线 Chicken Rice Noodle$13.99
Famous Yunnan Rice Noodle.
【Soup base: Chicken, Pork, Shrimp.
Side come with: Chicken, Bamboo, Lettuce, Mushroom, Bean Sprout, Tofu Skin, Scallion】
Scallion pancake 葱油饼$6.78
Gyoza 饺子$6.78
Location

Boston MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
