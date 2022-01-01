Go
Cross Sound Deli image
Sandwiches

Cross Sound Deli

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStar

21 Reviews

$

2 Ferry Street

New London, CT 06320

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

2 Ferry Street, New London CT 06320

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Cross Sound Deli - New London Deli

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cross Sound Ferry

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cross Sound Ferry

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cross Sound Deli - Sea Jet

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cross Sound Deli

orange star4.0 • 21 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston