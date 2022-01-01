Go
Toast
  • /
  • San Diego
  • /
  • Cross Street Chicken and Beer Del Mar

Cross Street Chicken and Beer Del Mar

"Korean Fried Chicken meets Classic Southern Cooking — our heart for both traditional flavors and creative foods meet at a crossroads to bring you extraordinary chicken. Accompany with our Beers on tap, Craft cocktails, and specialty Korean comfort food.

12955 El Camino Real, Suite G2

No reviews yet

Popular Items

5 pc Wings$10.99
Chicken n Waffles$12.50
Classy As Cluck Combo$15.00
4 pc Tenders Combo$17.00
6 pc Tenders$19.99
3 pc Tenders$10.99
10 pc Wings$19.99
2 pc Tenders Combo$12.50
The Hot Chick Combo$15.00
Chipotle slaw, pickles, american cheese, herb mayo with our nashville tossed thigh meat, smashed in between two toasted brioche buns.
TOGO Ranch$0.50
See full menu

Location

12955 El Camino Real, Suite G2

San Diego CA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Zel’s Del Mar

No reviews yet

Neighborhood Restaurant & Bar located in the heart of Del Mar California!
We serve Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner
Daily Happy Hour
Live Music: Thursday - Sunday night

Cevasco's

No reviews yet

Bringing our guests an elegant and modern cuisine focused on fresh seafood and authentic Italian recipes! Our consistency in service and food quality is unparalleled.

Tamarindo Del Mar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

WestBrew - Del Mar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston