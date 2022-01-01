Cross Street Chicken and Beer Del Mar
"Korean Fried Chicken meets Classic Southern Cooking — our heart for both traditional flavors and creative foods meet at a crossroads to bring you extraordinary chicken. Accompany with our Beers on tap, Craft cocktails, and specialty Korean comfort food.
12955 El Camino Real, Suite G2
Popular Items
Location
12955 El Camino Real, Suite G2
San Diego CA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Zel’s Del Mar
Neighborhood Restaurant & Bar located in the heart of Del Mar California!
We serve Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner
Daily Happy Hour
Live Music: Thursday - Sunday night
Cevasco's
Bringing our guests an elegant and modern cuisine focused on fresh seafood and authentic Italian recipes! Our consistency in service and food quality is unparalleled.
Tamarindo Del Mar
Come in and enjoy!
WestBrew - Del Mar
Come in and enjoy!