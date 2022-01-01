Go
Crossbuck BBQ

4400 Spring Valley Rd

Popular Items

Smoked Chicken Legs
Juicy dark meat chicken, marinated with soy, ginger and secret spices...shhh!
St Louis Style Pork Ribs$1.00
Cooked to perfection and glazed with local honey...money
Texas Style Brisket Plate$18.89
Crossbuck original recipe, the gold standard...loud and proud. Plate comes with a choice of two sides, bread and condiments to-go available in the restaurant.
You can go 1/2 and 1/2 and choose another protein.
Brass Collar Turkey Breast Plate$15.19
Marinated and rubbed with our savory herb blend, juicy and sophisticated. Plate comes with a choice of two sides, bread and condiments to-go available in the restaurant.
You can go 1/2 and 1/2 and choose another protein.
Texas-Style Brisket$1.00
Our original recipe, the standard, tame enough for tourists
Mac N' Cheese$5.00
with Vermont white cheddar cheese and smoked garlic
Black Molasses Pork Butt$1.00
A Southern favorite kicked up a notch with black molasses and secret spices
CB's House Sausage$1.00
House recipe sausage (Beef and Pork blend) with Smokey Poblano Peppers.
Miso Honey Slaw$4.00
Crisp slaw with miso, honey and pickled ginger
St Louis Style Pork Ribs Plate$15.79
Cooked to the perfect bite and finished with CB spiced local honey...money. Plate comes with a choice of two sides, bread and condiments to-go available in the restaurant.
You can go 1/2 and 1/2 and choose another protein.
Location

4400 Spring Valley Rd

Farmers Branch TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
