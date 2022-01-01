Go
Crossing 2nd

A downtown nexus, where people meet for fun, food and drink. Can't make it in? Order takeout and enjoy our offerings any time or place!

TAPAS

215 East 2nd St

Avg 4.8 (186 reviews)

Popular Items

Deli, WHOLE$7.00
BBQ Chicken Stuffed Sandwich$3.50
Smoky chicken in a barbecue sauce, wrapped in fresh white bread pocket.
Veggie side with Hummus$1.50
Oatmeal Butterscotch Cookie$1.50
SLICE Cheddar Garlic$1.00
Chicken Curry w Rice (WED)$8.00
An Indian curry served with basmati rice. Add naan or extra rice.
Soup, Large (16 oz)$7.00
Soup, Small (12 oz)$4.50
Crinkle Cookie$1.50
Ham & Cheese Stuffed Sandwich$3.50
Chunks of ham and melty cheeses wrapped in a homemade white bread pocket.
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Reservations
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

215 East 2nd St

Bartlesville OK

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
