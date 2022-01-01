Go
Crossroads BBQ - Grand Ledge

508 S Clinton St

Grand Ledge, MI 48837

Popular Items

Classic Pulled Chicken$7.99
Smoky pulled chicken and our crispy slaw piled high on a Portugese-style sweet potato bun. Your choice of sauce.
Pulled Pork - 1/3 lb$11.99
BBQ Baked Beans$3.99
Beans, bacon, and smoke...delicious.
Cole Slaw$2.99
Creamy deli-style cole slaw made with cabbage and carrots.
Corn Muffins$1.49
Classic Pulled Pork$7.99
Smoky pulled pork and our crispy slaw piled high on a Portugese-style sweet potato bun. Your choice of sauce.
Macaroni and Cheese$3.99
Smoked Macaroni and Cheese$3.99
Three cheeses blended and smoked to perfection.
Brisket Mac & Cheesy$10.99
Oozing fontina cheese layered with beef brisket and our famous Smoked Mac & Cheese. Grilled between two slices of hearty white bread.
Brisket - 2 Slices$12.99
All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 7:00 pm

Location

508 S Clinton St, Grand Ledge MI 48837

