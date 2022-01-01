Crossroads BBQ - Grand Ledge
508 S Clinton St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Location
508 S Clinton St, Grand Ledge MI 48837
