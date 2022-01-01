Go
Crossroads Bistro

Fresh Ingredients!
Local Chefs!
Delicious Food for your next meal or event!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

5200 North Point Blvd.

Avg 4.5 (471 reviews)

Popular Items

Boom Boom Shrimp Tacos$12.00
with cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomato
Smoked Turkey, Cranberry, Maple Sandwich$11.00
smoked turkey breast served on ciabatta bread with a cranberry maple spread, feta cheese, spinach, and a scallion aioli
Crossroads Burger$11.00
1/2 pound burger cooked to your preference and topped with your choice of toppings
The Crossroads Club$9.00
ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce and tomato stacked high with mayonnaise on your choice of bread
Cheesesteak Sub$11.50
a crowd favorite with your choice of cheese and toppings
$1.25 Wings- Wednesday!$1.25
Chicken Cheesesteak Sub$11.50
a crowd favorite with your choice of cheese and toppings
Maryland Crab Dip$9.00
Old Bay, Jumbo lump crab, worcestershire, 3 cheese blend, served with Old Bay Wonton chips
Wings!$12.99
Caesar Salad Topped with Pita Croutons$8.00
crisp romaine, parmesan, and tomatoes with our house-made Caesar dressing on the side
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

5200 North Point Blvd.

Sparrows Point MD

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:30 pm
