Crossroads Cafe
Put down your backpack and pick up a fork! Serving breakfast, lunch & dinner everyday. We aim to make your day even better than you had hoped for. Sit, eat, drink & be merry! --the Staff.
SANDWICHES
61715 Twentynine Palms Highway • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
61715 Twentynine Palms Highway
Joshua Tree CA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
