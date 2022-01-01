Go
Toast

Crossroads Cafe

Put down your backpack and pick up a fork! Serving breakfast, lunch & dinner everyday. We aim to make your day even better than you had hoped for. Sit, eat, drink & be merry! --the Staff.

SANDWICHES

61715 Twentynine Palms Highway • $$

Avg 4.4 (1 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

61715 Twentynine Palms Highway

Joshua Tree CA

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Roadrunner Grab+Go

No reviews yet

Good food, fast!

JT Country Kitchen

No reviews yet

Home Cook'n for your soul- Joshua Trees oldest restaurant serving up home cooked meals to locals and tourists alike for over 40 years.

AutoCamp Joshua Tree

No reviews yet

The desert is calling.

Yucca Tree Eatery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston