Crossroads Collective
Come in and enjoy!
2238 N Farwell Ave • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2238 N Farwell Ave
Milwaukee WI
Nearby restaurants
Crossroads Collective - Ruta's Vibrant Indian Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Tavolino
Tavolino is the Italian word for “Small Table”. This idea of Small Table or Tavolino is the concept behind our Restaurant. It begins with the service you receive and carries on to the precise meal preparation that goes into every dish we create for you. Everything we do here at Tavolino is to ensure that your “Little Table” has the finest dining experience possible.
Beans & Barley
Come in and enjoy!
Crossroads Collective - Hotwax
American Fare; Serving burgers, dogs, and chicken sandwiches