Crossroads
Bar | Restaurant | Live Music Venue
Your favorite local & national acts
Serving Cajun inspired food with over 100 craft beers & cocktails
78 North Avenue
Location
78 North Avenue
Garwood NJ
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Industry Squares & Bread Co.
Come in and enjoy!
Sunpower juice and smoothie cafe
Come in and enjoy and taste like no other!!!
Daddy O's BBQ & Sports Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Lakeside Deli’s Poolside Cafe
Swim, Play, Relax, & Dine