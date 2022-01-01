Go
Crossroads Tabletop Tavern

The first and only Boardgame Tavern! Come in any time and sit with friends, family, or even friendly strangers, play games, have a drink or two, have a snack or dinner, and maybe even buy a game for home or as a gift.

SOUPS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

9412 Main St • $$

Avg 4.4 (932 reviews)

Popular Items

Justinegg Sandwich, 2 egg/sourdough$4.00
Soda$3.00
Cheese single Quesadilla$6.00
Fries$4.00
Cheese Curds $$6.00
Attributes and Amenities

Themed
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

9412 Main St

Manassas VA

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
