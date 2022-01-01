Crosstown Grille
Casual Family Dining Experience: When visiting Crosstown Grille, you’ll see Frank, Wendy, and their 3 children working alongside each other, in what is truly a family business. It is our mission to honor our heritage by always providing the great food, great fun, and great service upon which our grandmother prided herself.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
620 Crosstown Drive • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
620 Crosstown Drive
Peachtree City GA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
PITA Mediterranean Street Food
Street Food. Real Food.
Island Fin Poke Co.
We are a quick casual restaurant that serves incredible Hawaiian style poke in a cool casual environment and transports you from the everyday to that surf shack on the beach. Come try our sustainably sourced fish, house made sauces & over 25 toppings!
Beef 'O' Brady's
Good Food, Good Sports
Mike & C's Family Sports Grill
Come in and enjoy!