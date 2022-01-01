Go
Crosstown Grille

Casual Family Dining Experience: When visiting Crosstown Grille, you’ll see Frank, Wendy, and their 3 children working alongside each other, in what is truly a family business. It is our mission to honor our heritage by always providing the great food, great fun, and great service upon which our grandmother prided herself.

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

620 Crosstown Drive • $$

Avg 4.2 (881 reviews)

Popular Items

Fish Tacos$13.00
Grilled seasoned cod filet, fresh pico de gallo, cajun tartar sauce and shredded red cabbage Pick 1 side
Bacon Bourbon Chicken$15.00
Two grilled chicken breasts topped with our homemade bacon & bourbon cream sauce. Pick 2 sides
Cobb Salad$11.00
Mixed greens, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, avocado, carrot & cabbage mix, shredded Monterrey jack cheese, and bacon.
Avocado Bacon Burger$16.00
8oz burger topped with fresh avocado, smoked bacon
and creamy garlic sauce. Served with mixed greens,
tomato and pickles. Pick 1 side
Jumbo Chicken Wings$15.00
8 Jumbo chicken wings baked in our house blend of
seasonings. Finished in the fryer and tossed in your
choice of sauce.
Crosstown Burger$13.00
8oz burger served with mixed greens, tomato, & pickles. Pick 1 side.
(Add cheese $1, Add bacon $2, Add Bacon $2, Add
Mushrooms $1, Add Sauteed Onions $1)
Kids Chicken Tenders$5.95
Grilled Salmon$19.00
Hand-cut fresh salmon grilled your way with a choice of bourbon glaze, teriyaki, Cajun, lemon pepper, no seasoning, or blackened. Pick 2 sides
Side Salad$5.00
Mixed greens, tomato wedge, red onion, red cabbage,
shredded carrots & croutons.
Fish and Chips$17.00
Two pieces of hand-cut Atlantic Cod filet hand-dipped in our Smithwick's beer batter. Served with homemade tartar sauce and coleslaw, Pick 1 Side
Location

620 Crosstown Drive

Peachtree City GA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

