Toast

Crosswalk

Fast casual atmosphere with artisan roasted espresso and hearty breakfast and lunch entrees. Enjoy evenings on our porch with a wine, beer or mimosa Monday thru Saturday until 9pm.

471 Main Plaza

Popular Items

Breakfast Bowl$7.49
Breakfast Taco$3.49
Breakfast Sandwich$8.29
Greek Gyro (Pita or Wrap)$10.89
Club$11.99
Turkey, ham, bacon, swiss & cheddar, greens and tomatoes with honey dijon
Strawberry Spinach$10.89
Spinach leaves, fresh strawberries, candied cayenne pecans, feta cheese, and balsamic vinaigrette
Large Plain Kolache$4.59
J-Bird$10.99
Chicken salad, bacon, parmesan (provolone-sandwich), greens, tomatoes, and smashed avocado
Soda Can$1.99
Latte
471 Main Plaza

New Braunfels TX

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
