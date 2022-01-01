Crosswalk
Fast casual atmosphere with artisan roasted espresso and hearty breakfast and lunch entrees. Enjoy evenings on our porch with a wine, beer or mimosa Monday thru Saturday until 9pm.
471 Main Plaza
Popular Items
Location
471 Main Plaza
New Braunfels TX
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Pour Haus Patio Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Huisache Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
Downtown Social
Downtown Social, located in the heart of New Braunfels, boasts an atmosphere like no other. Our goal is to help you create memorable experiences with friends and family under one roof. Our venue is jam packed with all the entertainment you need for a great time. Whether it's remarkable food from our kitchen, our deliciously crafted cocktails, a variety of games and bowling, watching your favorite sports game on our tvs, or jamming and dancing to live music performances, we've got a little something for everyone.
Granzin Bar-B-Q
It's the sauce in the wood!
Breakfast Hours: 6:30 AM- 11:00 AM
Bar-B-Q Hours: 10:30AM - Close
This includes side orders.