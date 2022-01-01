Go
Crosta E Vino

American craft pizza + artisanal cheeses & salumi boards + tap wine bar. Ode to classic Italian approach with American sensibility.

500 Bellevue Way

Popular Items

Cheese$9.95
Swine, Vine & Bovine$13.95
Truffle S'hroomin$12.95
Spicy Veggie$9.95
Cobb Sandwich$9.95
Roasted chicken, bacon, Stiebrs Farms organic eggs, tomato, avocado, blue cheese, mayo
Caesar$6.95
Italian Chopped Salad$8.95
Location

500 Bellevue Way

Bellevue WA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
