Croton On Hudson restaurants you'll love

Croton On Hudson restaurants
Toast
  • Croton On Hudson

Croton On Hudson's top cuisines

American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Greek
Must-try Croton On Hudson restaurants

140 Grand

BBQ

140 Grand

140 Grand Street, Croton-on-Hudson

Avg 5 (18 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Smoked Wings~Choose Flavor (8)$16.00
8 Wings to an Order.
Choice of: Tequila Duck Glaze, Garlic Parm. Buffalo, Thai Chili or Dry Rub
140 Grand Sandwich$18.00
Smoked Brisket/House Made Jalapeño Jam/Smoked Gouda/Pickled Fennel on a Hero Wedge
Hot Honey Chicken On Brioche Sandwich$17.00
Buttermilk Brined Chicken / Hot Honey / House Brined Kirby Pickles/
105-Twenty Bar & Grill

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

105-Twenty Bar & Grill

120 Grand St, Croton-on-Hudson

Avg 4.6 (487 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sticky Bites$12.00
Build a Burger$15.00
Cauliflower Nuggets$12.00
The Tavern at Croton Landing

 

The Tavern at Croton Landing

41 N Riverside Ave, Croton On Hudson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.95
Mozzarella Sticks x6$8.95
Lobster Roll$29.95
Harmon Deli

 

Harmon Deli

358 S Riverside Ave, Croton On Hudson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Egg & Cheese$4.15
2 Eggs w/Bacon & Cheese
Combo #5 - Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Roasted Peppers, & Oil/Vinegar$8.75
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Roasted Peppers, & Oil/Vinegar
Grilled Chicken Taco Wrap - Grilled Chicken, Melted Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, & Salsa$9.50
Grilled Chicken, Melted Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, & Salsa
Fratelli's Restaurant

 

Fratelli's Restaurant

8 Old Post Road South, Croton On Hudson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Branzino$32.00
Filet of Branzino baked with olive oil and garlic, served with broccoli raabe
Spaghetti alla Carbonara$25.00
Spaghetti with pancetta, onion, egg yolk, parmesan finished with white wine
Insalata di Barbabietole$13.00
Arugula with red and golden beets, tomatoes, red onion and goat cheese tossed with a balsamic dressing
Piato Greek Kitchen

 

Piato Greek Kitchen

-173 South Riverside Avenue, Croton On Hudson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SPANAKOPITA BITES$10.00
Extra Pita$1.50
SOUVLAKI- CHICKEN$9.00
La Catrina of Westchester

 

La Catrina of Westchester

171 Grand St, Croton On Hudson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Beet Root and Goat Cheese Salad$14.00
Mix Field Greens, Roasted Beets, Hudson Valley Goat Cheese, Pecans & Aged Sherry Wine Vinaigrette
Tinga de Pollo Taco$15.00
Shredded Chicken Braised in Chipotle, Fresh Tomatoes & Onions
Carne Asada Rice Bowl$19.00
All Rice Bowls Served with Sofrito Rice, Fried Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Queso Fresco, Crema Fresca and Your Choice of Spicy Sauce
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Croton On Hudson

Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Wraps

French Fries

Grilled Chicken

