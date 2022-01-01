Croton On Hudson restaurants you'll love
BBQ
140 Grand
140 Grand Street, Croton-on-Hudson
|Popular items
|Smoked Wings~Choose Flavor (8)
|$16.00
8 Wings to an Order.
Choice of: Tequila Duck Glaze, Garlic Parm. Buffalo, Thai Chili or Dry Rub
|140 Grand Sandwich
|$18.00
Smoked Brisket/House Made Jalapeño Jam/Smoked Gouda/Pickled Fennel on a Hero Wedge
|Hot Honey Chicken On Brioche Sandwich
|$17.00
Buttermilk Brined Chicken / Hot Honey / House Brined Kirby Pickles/
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
105-Twenty Bar & Grill
120 Grand St, Croton-on-Hudson
|Popular items
|Sticky Bites
|$12.00
|Build a Burger
|$15.00
|Cauliflower Nuggets
|$12.00
The Tavern at Croton Landing
41 N Riverside Ave, Croton On Hudson
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$14.95
|Mozzarella Sticks x6
|$8.95
|Lobster Roll
|$29.95
Harmon Deli
358 S Riverside Ave, Croton On Hudson
|Popular items
|Bacon Egg & Cheese
|$4.15
2 Eggs w/Bacon & Cheese
|Combo #5 - Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Roasted Peppers, & Oil/Vinegar
|$8.75
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Roasted Peppers, & Oil/Vinegar
|Grilled Chicken Taco Wrap - Grilled Chicken, Melted Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, & Salsa
|$9.50
Grilled Chicken, Melted Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, & Salsa
Fratelli's Restaurant
8 Old Post Road South, Croton On Hudson
|Popular items
|Branzino
|$32.00
Filet of Branzino baked with olive oil and garlic, served with broccoli raabe
|Spaghetti alla Carbonara
|$25.00
Spaghetti with pancetta, onion, egg yolk, parmesan finished with white wine
|Insalata di Barbabietole
|$13.00
Arugula with red and golden beets, tomatoes, red onion and goat cheese tossed with a balsamic dressing
Piato Greek Kitchen
-173 South Riverside Avenue, Croton On Hudson
|Popular items
|SPANAKOPITA BITES
|$10.00
|Extra Pita
|$1.50
|SOUVLAKI- CHICKEN
|$9.00
La Catrina of Westchester
171 Grand St, Croton On Hudson
|Popular items
|Beet Root and Goat Cheese Salad
|$14.00
Mix Field Greens, Roasted Beets, Hudson Valley Goat Cheese, Pecans & Aged Sherry Wine Vinaigrette
|Tinga de Pollo Taco
|$15.00
Shredded Chicken Braised in Chipotle, Fresh Tomatoes & Onions
|Carne Asada Rice Bowl
|$19.00
All Rice Bowls Served with Sofrito Rice, Fried Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Queso Fresco, Crema Fresca and Your Choice of Spicy Sauce