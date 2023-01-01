Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bacon cheeseburgers in Croton On Hudson

Croton On Hudson restaurants
Croton On Hudson restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers

Consumer pic

BBQ

140 Grand

140 Grand Street, Croton-on-Hudson

Avg 5 (18 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ Bacon Burger$18.00
Beer Battered Onion Ring / Melted Pepper Jack / House Made Bacon / Serrano Chilis/ Crispy Shoestring French Fries
More about 140 Grand
Harmon Deli image

 

Harmon Deli

358 S Riverside Ave, Croton On Hudson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Cheddar Burger$11.00
8oz 100% Fresh Ground Beef Patty w/Cheddar & Bacon
Smokin Burger - Bacon, Cheddar, Onion Rings, & BBQ Sauce$11.00
8oz 100% Fresh Ground Beef Patty w/Bacon, Cheddar, Onion Rings, & BBQ Sauce
Harmon Burger - Mushrooms, Onion, Bacon & Swiss$11.00
8oz 100% Fresh Ground Beef Patty w/Mushrooms, Onion, Bacon & Swiss
More about Harmon Deli

