Bacon cheeseburgers in Croton On Hudson

140 Grand
140 Grand Street, Croton-on-Hudson
|BBQ Bacon Burger
|$18.00
Beer Battered Onion Ring / Melted Pepper Jack / House Made Bacon / Serrano Chilis/ Crispy Shoestring French Fries
Harmon Deli
358 S Riverside Ave, Croton On Hudson
|Bacon Cheddar Burger
|$11.00
8oz 100% Fresh Ground Beef Patty w/Cheddar & Bacon
|Smokin Burger - Bacon, Cheddar, Onion Rings, & BBQ Sauce
|$11.00
8oz 100% Fresh Ground Beef Patty w/Bacon, Cheddar, Onion Rings, & BBQ Sauce
|Harmon Burger - Mushrooms, Onion, Bacon & Swiss
|$11.00
8oz 100% Fresh Ground Beef Patty w/Mushrooms, Onion, Bacon & Swiss