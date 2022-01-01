Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Croton On Hudson

Croton On Hudson restaurants
Croton On Hudson restaurants that serve burritos

La Catrina of Westchester image

 

La Catrina of Westchester

171 Grand St, Croton On Hudson

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Carne Asada Burrito$19.00
All Burritos Served with Sofrito Rice, Chihuahua Cheese Sweet Corn, Fried Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Small House Salad and Your Choice of Spicy Salsa
Birria Burrito$19.00
All Burritos Served with Sofrito Rice, Chihuahua Cheese Sweet Corn, Fried Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Small House Salad and Your Choice of Spicy Salsa
More about La Catrina of Westchester
Harmon Deli image

 

Harmon Deli

358 S Riverside Ave, Croton On Hudson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito #5 Ham, Bacon, Cheese$6.95
3 Eggs, Ham, Bacon, & Cheese
Burrito #1 Ham, Peppers, Onions, Cheese$6.95
3 Eggs, Ham, Peppers, Onions, & Cheese
Burrito #7 Egg Whites, Veggies, Tomatoes$6.95
3 Eggs, Baby Spinach, Peppers, Mushrooms, & Tomato
More about Harmon Deli

