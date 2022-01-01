Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chili in
Croton On Hudson
/
Croton On Hudson
/
Chili
Croton On Hudson restaurants that serve chili
BBQ
140 Grand
140 Grand Street, Croton-on-Hudson
Avg 5
(18 reviews)
Brisket Chili
$10.00
Topped with Sour Cream Served with Toasted Baguette
Add Cheese!! +[1.5]
More about 140 Grand
The Tavern at Croton Landing
41 N Riverside Ave, Croton On Hudson
No reviews yet
White Chicken Chili
$8.95
More about The Tavern at Croton Landing
