Fritters in Croton On Hudson

Croton On Hudson restaurants that serve fritters

La Catrina of Westchester image

 

La Catrina of Westchester

171 Grand St, Croton On Hudson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Yuca fritters$8.00
More about La Catrina of Westchester
The Tavern at Croton Landing image

 

The Tavern at Croton Landing - 41 N Riverside Ave

41 N Riverside Ave, Croton On Hudson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Artichoke Fritters$12.95
More about The Tavern at Croton Landing - 41 N Riverside Ave

