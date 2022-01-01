Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kale salad in Croton On Hudson

Croton On Hudson restaurants
Toast

Croton On Hudson restaurants that serve kale salad

The Tavern at Croton Landing image

 

The Tavern at Croton Landing

41 N Riverside Ave, Croton On Hudson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kale Caesar Salad$13.95
More about The Tavern at Croton Landing
Piato Greek Kitchen image

 

Piato Greek Kitchen

-173 South Riverside Avenue, Croton On Hudson

No reviews yet
Takeout
KALE SALAD$11.00
More about Piato Greek Kitchen

