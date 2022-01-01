Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mussels in
Croton On Hudson
/
Croton On Hudson
/
Mussels
Croton On Hudson restaurants that serve mussels
BBQ
140 Grand
140 Grand Street, Croton-on-Hudson
Avg 5
(18 reviews)
Mussels & Frites
$18.00
White Wine Butter Broth / Toasted Baguette
More about 140 Grand
Piato Greek Kitchen
-173 South Riverside Avenue, Croton On Hudson
No reviews yet
MUSSELS
$16.00
More about Piato Greek Kitchen
