Penne in
Croton On Hudson
/
Croton On Hudson
/
Penne
Croton On Hudson restaurants that serve penne
Harmon Deli
358 S Riverside Ave, Croton On Hudson
No reviews yet
Penne Vodka
$8.95
More about Harmon Deli
Fratelli's Restaurant - 8 Old Post Road South
8 Old Post Road South, Croton On Hudson
No reviews yet
Kids Penne Butter
$14.00
Kids Penne Marinara
$19.00
Penne di Benevento
$31.00
Whole wheat penne with sautéed shrimp in a cherry tomato pesto sauce
More about Fratelli's Restaurant - 8 Old Post Road South
