Pies in
Croton On Hudson
/
Croton On Hudson
/
Pies
Croton On Hudson restaurants that serve pies
The Tavern at Croton Landing
41 N Riverside Ave, Croton On Hudson
No reviews yet
Key Lime Pie
$9.95
Bourbon Pecan Pie
$8.95
More about The Tavern at Croton Landing
Piato Greek Kitchen
-173 South Riverside Avenue, Croton On Hudson
No reviews yet
SM TRAY MOM'S SPINACH PIE-
$55.00
MOM'S SPINACH PIE
$19.00
More about Piato Greek Kitchen
