Spinach salad in Croton On Hudson

Croton On Hudson restaurants
Toast

Croton On Hudson restaurants that serve spinach salad

Harmon Deli image

 

Harmon Deli

358 S Riverside Ave, Croton On Hudson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baby Spinach Salad Baby Spinach, Red Onions, Bacon$6.25
Fresh Baby Spinach, Red Onions, & Bacon
More about Harmon Deli
Piato Greek Kitchen image

 

Piato Greek Kitchen

-173 South Riverside Avenue, Croton On Hudson

No reviews yet
Takeout
SPINACH SALAD$11.00
More about Piato Greek Kitchen

