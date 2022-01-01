Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Spinach salad in
Croton On Hudson
/
Croton On Hudson
/
Spinach Salad
Croton On Hudson restaurants that serve spinach salad
Harmon Deli
358 S Riverside Ave, Croton On Hudson
No reviews yet
Baby Spinach Salad Baby Spinach, Red Onions, Bacon
$6.25
Fresh Baby Spinach, Red Onions, & Bacon
More about Harmon Deli
Piato Greek Kitchen
-173 South Riverside Avenue, Croton On Hudson
No reviews yet
SPINACH SALAD
$11.00
More about Piato Greek Kitchen
Browse other tasty dishes in Croton On Hudson
Chicken Salad
Mussels
Honey Chicken
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Greek Salad
Calamari
Lobster Rolls
Pudding
More near Croton On Hudson to explore
Peekskill
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Mount Kisco
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Nyack
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Tarrytown
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Pleasantville
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Yorktown Heights
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Spring Valley
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Briarcliff Manor
No reviews yet
Thornwood
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1852 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(82 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(303 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(379 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(158 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(794 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(213 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston