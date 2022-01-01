Go
Crowbar Restaurant & Lounge

Great Food, Great Atmosphere! Enjoy your time with us!

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

209 IN-135 • $$

Avg 4.5 (533 reviews)

Popular Items

10 Wings$14.99
Breadsticks 8$8.09
8 sticks: 3 Sauces Marinara or Nacho Cheese
Tenders to Share$9.89
Four hand breaded chicken tenders served with fries and your choice of one dipping sauce
Breadsticks 4$5.09
4 sticks: 2 Sauces Marinara or Nacho Cheese
Cheese Burger$9.79
Half pound pattied 100% lean Angus ground chuck
16" Meat Lovers Pizza$21.00
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Bacon
Garden Salad$4.09
Mixed greens with grape tomatoes, red onions, croutons and topped with shredded cheeses
16" (1) Topping Pizza$13.00
Tenderloin$10.39
Fresh Center Cut Pork Tenderloin Hand Breaded and Deep-fried time of order Or Char-grilled to perfection!
Pepper Jack Cheese Balls$8.49
Deep fried pepper jack bites hit the spot. Serve with your choice of one dipping sauce
Location

209 IN-135

Trafalgar IN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants

Dale's Family Restaurant 2- Franklin

No reviews yet

Family restaurant that serves home style favorites for breakfast and lunch. Open daily from 7AM to 3PM.

Main & Madison Market Cafe

No reviews yet

We serve scrumptious artisan pastries and hand-crafted foods to delight! Lavazza coffee, lattes, and other house-made coffee specialties.

OLD TOWNE BEER HALL & GROWLER COMPANY LLC

No reviews yet

Indiana's largest Self-Pour Taproom

Taxman Bargersville

No reviews yet

Taxman Bargersville is a gastronomic destination and tap room that shares a building with the award winning Taxman Brewing Co. Our culinary team is committed to artfully pairing the highest quality local ingredients with house-made craft beers and wine. Our seasonally evolving menu features fresh interpretations on familiar favorites, local grass-fed beef burgers and Belgian inspired double fried fries (“frites” as they say in Belgium).

