Crown Burgers
Our customers are always our #1 priority, as is quality and great service. We always aim to please. Orders are made to all different cravings. We love our customers and we want them coming back again and again. We feel like family with so many of our customers and some have become personal and close friends.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
3190 Highland Dr • $
3190 Highland Dr
Salt Lake City UT
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
