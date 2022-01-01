Go
Toast

Crown Burgers

Our customers are always our #1 priority, as is quality and great service. We always aim to please. Orders are made to all different cravings. We love our customers and we want them coming back again and again. We feel like family with so many of our customers and some have become personal and close friends.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

3190 Highland Dr • $

Avg 4 (135 reviews)

Popular Items

Jr. Crown Burger$6.99
Jr. Cheeseburger with Pastrami, Garnished with 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Onions
Cheeseburger$5.39
Garnished with 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Onions
Bacon Cheesburger$6.99
Garnished with 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Onions
Fries$2.79
French Fries with Salt
Fried Mushrooms$2.95
Breaded Deep Fried Mushrooms
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Fast Service
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

3190 Highland Dr

Salt Lake City UT

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3586

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Marie Callender's

No reviews yet

Limited selection of pies available for walk in only.

Tandoor

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston