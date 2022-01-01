Go
Toast

Crown Fried Chicken

Come in and enjoy!

18803 Jamaica Ave

No reviews yet

Location

18803 Jamaica Ave

Jamaica NY

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

BBQ Village

No reviews yet

We serve 100% Halal Bangladesh, Indian, Pakistani and Turkish Food

Halalbee's (Queens)

No reviews yet

Halalbee's serves gourmet burgers, sides and shakes in a fast-casual atmosphere sourcing only the best, freshest ingredients. Our beef is 100% grass-fed and our entire menu is halal — but it's not just the ingredients that make us unique, but how we add our special touch to classic recipes that will keep you coming back for more.

Seamorhen - 109th Rd.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sunny Rivers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston