Deckside and baotside delivery! Hop on a boat, put a few miles of salt water behind you and escape to Crown Jewel in Diamond Cove. We are a retreat from the ordinary, tucked away on a tiny island in Casco Bay. We are here to celebrate summer. Crown Jewel is open Thursday and Friday from 12-8, Saturday from 11-8 and Sunday from 11-4. We serve small plates of elevated seafood classics. Our aim is to always be excellent, creative, and casual — never stuffy. Come get your takeout swizzle on (deck side, ferry side or dockside) and flamingle with us all summer long!

255 Diamond Ave

Crown Jewel Punch$13.00
blend of three rums, lime, grapefruit
Simple Burger$16.00
american cheese, brioche, hand-cut fries
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
honey butter sambal, house mayonnaise, tomato, hand-cut sour cream and onion chips
Blue Fin Tuna Poke$18.00
grilled pineapple, cucumber, chile blend, nori
Fresh Maine Lobster Roll$21.00
malt mayonnaise, griddled top sliced bun, chives, hand-cut sour cream and onion chips
Fried Fish Sandwich$15.00
black garlic tartar, pickles, lettuce, hand-cut sour cream and onion chips
Charred Broccoli$9.00
smoky cashews, yellow curry aioli, shiitake mushroom vinaigrette
Hand-cut plain fries$5.00

Location

255 Diamond Ave

Great Diamond Island ME

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
