Crown Jewel
Deckside and baotside delivery! Hop on a boat, put a few miles of salt water behind you and escape to Crown Jewel in Diamond Cove. We are a retreat from the ordinary, tucked away on a tiny island in Casco Bay. We are here to celebrate summer. Crown Jewel is open Thursday and Friday from 12-8, Saturday from 11-8 and Sunday from 11-4. We serve small plates of elevated seafood classics. Our aim is to always be excellent, creative, and casual — never stuffy. Come get your takeout swizzle on (deck side, ferry side or dockside) and flamingle with us all summer long!
255 Diamond Ave
Popular Items
Location
255 Diamond Ave
Great Diamond Island ME
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Other Side Deli - East Deering
We are a local deli located in Portland's East Deering. Serving house made deli meats, sausages & charcuterie. Stop in for a made to order sandwich, local beer, wine or local gelato!
Forage Market Portland
Come in and enjoy!
The Front Room
If you are paying with a Seize the Deal please call the restaurant to place your order.