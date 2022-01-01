Go
Crown Pizza image

Crown Pizza

Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM

StarStarStarStarHalf

703 Reviews

$$

5535 Calder Ave

Beaumont, TX 77706

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

CROWN SUPREME$13.95
Hand crushed San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh chopped garlic, shredded mozzarella, Italian fennel sausage, dry-aged pepperoni, chopped onion, red & green bell peppers, black olives, mushrooms.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am

Location

5535 Calder Ave, Beaumont TX 77706

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Willy Burger

No reviews yet

It's Willy Willy Good!

DaddiO's Burger

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

New York Pizza Calder

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

For the Love of Foods Beaumont

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Crown Pizza

orange star4.8 • 703 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston