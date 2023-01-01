Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef short ribs in Crown Point

Crown Point restaurants
Crown Point restaurants that serve beef short ribs

Bombers BBQ - Crown Point - 35 West 112th Avenue

35 West 112th Avenue, Crown Point

"Dino Bones" Bone-In Beef Short Rib (Whole Bone)$28.00
Bone-In Short Rib smoked to perfection. Rich and tender this platter comes with nearly 11 ounces of meat. Great for sharing. Only available Saturdays.
Beef Short Rib Slider$9.00
Beef Short Rib smoked to perfection and sliced off the bone. Rich and tender this slider comes with 2 and 1/2 ounces of meat on your choice of slider bun. Only available Saturdays.
Beef Short Rib Sandwich$16.00
Beef Short Rib smoked to perfection and sliced off the bone. Rich and tender this sandwich comes on your choice of bun. . Only available Saturdays.
Bedarra Bar and Restaurant

419 N. Grant Street, Crown Point

Beef Short Rib Special$24.00
