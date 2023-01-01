Beef short ribs in Crown Point
Crown Point restaurants that serve beef short ribs
More about Bombers BBQ - Crown Point - 35 West 112th Avenue
Bombers BBQ - Crown Point - 35 West 112th Avenue
35 West 112th Avenue, Crown Point
|"Dino Bones" Bone-In Beef Short Rib (Whole Bone)
|$28.00
Bone-In Short Rib smoked to perfection. Rich and tender this platter comes with nearly 11 ounces of meat. Great for sharing. Only available Saturdays.
|Beef Short Rib Slider
|$9.00
Beef Short Rib smoked to perfection and sliced off the bone. Rich and tender this slider comes with 2 and 1/2 ounces of meat on your choice of slider bun. Only available Saturdays.
|Beef Short Rib Sandwich
|$16.00
Beef Short Rib smoked to perfection and sliced off the bone. Rich and tender this sandwich comes on your choice of bun. . Only available Saturdays.