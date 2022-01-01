Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boneless wings in Crown Point

Go
Crown Point restaurants
Toast

Crown Point restaurants that serve boneless wings

Consumer pic

 

Langel's Pizza - Crown Point

1198 E Summit St, Crown Point

No reviews yet
Takeout
10 Wings Bone in or Boneless$14.00
Choose between our Jumbo Breaded or Boneless Wings, coat them with one of our 8 Sauce and choose your Dipping sauce to cool them off. You can get Bone-In wings without breading if you wish. All Drums or All Flappers at an addition charge.
20 Wings Bone in or Boneless$26.00
Choose between our Jumbo Breaded or Boneless Wings, coat them with one of our 8 Sauce and choose your Dipping sauce to cool them off. You can get Bone-In wings without breading if you wish. All Drums or All Flappers at an addition charge.
More about Langel's Pizza - Crown Point
Banner pic

 

Pappas Restaurant

1130 N. MAIN STREET, CROWN POINT

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Boneless Wings$7.49
BBQ or Buffalo.
More about Pappas Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Crown Point

Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken

Cheesecake

Waffles

Fried Pickles

Pretzels

Coleslaw

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Crown Point to explore

Schererville

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Munster

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Merrillville

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Portage

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Chicago Heights

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Hobart

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Dyer

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1421 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (903 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (666 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (897 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston