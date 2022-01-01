Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken wraps in Crown Point

Go
Crown Point restaurants
Toast

Crown Point restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Station 21 American Grill

201 N. Main St. Crown Point, IN, Crown Point

Avg 4.1 (869 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.50
Grilled chicken, S-21 Buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, ranch, bleu cheese crumbles. Served with fries
More about Station 21 American Grill
Gelsosomo's Pizzeria image

 

Gelsosomo's Pizzeria

11319 South Broadway, Crown Point

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap*$11.60
Seasoned grilled chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce, diced tomato, tortilla strips, cheddar cheese and a touch of ranch. Includes French Fries.
More about Gelsosomo's Pizzeria
Banner pic

 

Pappas Restaurant

1130 N. MAIN STREET, CROWN POINT

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.29
Fiery crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, & Bleu cheese crumble on a flour tortilla. Served with ranch or Bleu cheese dressing.
More about Pappas Restaurant
Restaurant banner

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Main Street Cafe

111 N. Main St, Crown Point

Avg 4.4 (1525 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$8.99
More about Main Street Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Crown Point

Pancakes

Rice Bowls

Cheeseburgers

French Toast

Pretzels

Corn Dogs

Fried Pickles

Nachos

Map

More near Crown Point to explore

Schererville

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Munster

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Merrillville

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Portage

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Hobart

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Chicago Heights

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Dyer

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (509 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston