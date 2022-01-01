Buffalo chicken wraps in Crown Point
Crown Point restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
More about Station 21 American Grill
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Station 21 American Grill
201 N. Main St. Crown Point, IN, Crown Point
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$9.50
Grilled chicken, S-21 Buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, ranch, bleu cheese crumbles. Served with fries
More about Gelsosomo's Pizzeria
Gelsosomo's Pizzeria
11319 South Broadway, Crown Point
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap*
|$11.60
Seasoned grilled chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce, diced tomato, tortilla strips, cheddar cheese and a touch of ranch. Includes French Fries.
More about Pappas Restaurant
Pappas Restaurant
1130 N. MAIN STREET, CROWN POINT
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.29
Fiery crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, & Bleu cheese crumble on a flour tortilla. Served with ranch or Bleu cheese dressing.