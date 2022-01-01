Chicken salad in Crown Point
Crown Point restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Station 21 American Grill
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Station 21 American Grill
201 N. Main St. Crown Point, IN, Crown Point
|Southwest Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, black beans, corn cheddar cheese, tortilla strips, side of creamy southwest ranch
|Crunchy BBQ Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Mixed greens, crunchy chicken, diced tomato, onion, black beans, cheddar cheese, avocado, drizzled with ranch and BBQ
More about Pappas Restaurant
Pappas Restaurant
1130 N. MAIN STREET, CROWN POINT
|Stuffed Tomato w/ Chicken Salad
|$8.59
Chicken salad. Served with cottage cheese, seasonal fruit, egg, & wheat toast. 420 cal
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$8.99
House- made chicken salad & American cheese.