Chicken salad in Crown Point

Crown Point restaurants
Crown Point restaurants that serve chicken salad

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Station 21 American Grill

201 N. Main St. Crown Point, IN, Crown Point

Avg 4.1 (869 reviews)
Takeout
Southwest Chicken Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, black beans, corn cheddar cheese, tortilla strips, side of creamy southwest ranch
Crunchy BBQ Chicken Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, crunchy chicken, diced tomato, onion, black beans, cheddar cheese, avocado, drizzled with ranch and BBQ
More about Station 21 American Grill
Pappas Restaurant

1130 N. MAIN STREET, CROWN POINT

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Stuffed Tomato w/ Chicken Salad$8.59
Chicken salad. Served with cottage cheese, seasonal fruit, egg, & wheat toast. 420 cal
Chicken Salad Croissant$8.99
House- made chicken salad & American cheese.
More about Pappas Restaurant
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Main Street Cafe

111 N. Main St, Crown Point

Avg 4.4 (1525 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad$7.99
More about Main Street Cafe

