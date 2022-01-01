Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Crown Point

Crown Point restaurants
Toast

Crown Point restaurants that serve french toast

Pappas Restaurant

1130 N. MAIN STREET, CROWN POINT

French Toast$5.89
Three french toast, whipped butter, & maple syrup. Add bacon, sausage links, sausage patties, chicken sausage links, or ham off the bone. $2.99
French Toast Sampler$10.49
Two French toast, two eggs any style, bacon, & sausage links.
Kids French Toast$4.89
Two french toast slices served with syrup and butter.
Provecho - Latin Provisions

110 South Main Street, Crown Point

Stuffed French Toast$15.00
Sweet plantain, honey whipped cream cheese, toasted coconut, piloncillo mezcal syrup.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Main Street Cafe

111 N. Main St, Crown Point

French Toast$5.99
Cinnamon Roll French Toast$9.49
Cinnamon roll dipped in our batter, pecans, caramel sauce, frosting
French Toast Combo$8.49
Two slices of French toast, two eggs (any style), bacon, sausage or ham
