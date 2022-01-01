French toast in Crown Point
Crown Point restaurants that serve french toast
More about Pappas Restaurant
Pappas Restaurant
1130 N. MAIN STREET, CROWN POINT
|French Toast
|$5.89
Three french toast, whipped butter, & maple syrup. Add bacon, sausage links, sausage patties, chicken sausage links, or ham off the bone. $2.99
|French Toast Sampler
|$10.49
Two French toast, two eggs any style, bacon, & sausage links.
|Kids French Toast
|$4.89
Two french toast slices served with syrup and butter.
More about Provecho - Latin Provisions
Provecho - Latin Provisions
110 South Main Street, Crown Point
|Stuffed French Toast
|$15.00
Sweet plantain, honey whipped cream cheese, toasted coconut, piloncillo mezcal syrup.
More about Main Street Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Main Street Cafe
111 N. Main St, Crown Point
|French Toast
|$5.99
|Cinnamon Roll French Toast
|$9.49
Cinnamon roll dipped in our batter, pecans, caramel sauce, frosting
|French Toast Combo
|$8.49
Two slices of French toast, two eggs (any style), bacon, sausage or ham