Greek salad in Crown Point

Crown Point restaurants
Toast

Crown Point restaurants that serve greek salad

Small Greek Salad image

 

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - 70019 Crown Point, IN

146 E 109th Ave, Crown Point

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Greek Salad$5.95
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita
Large Greek Salad$7.95
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Feta and Fresh Herbs Served with Pita
Greek Salad Wrap$6.95
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Garbanzo Beans, Cucumbers, Olives, Feta, Tzatziki and Hummus in a Flour Tortillas
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - 70019 Crown Point, IN
Banner pic

 

Pappas Restaurant

1130 N. MAIN STREET, CROWN POINT

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side Greek Salad$4.89
More about Pappas Restaurant
Restaurant banner

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Main Street Cafe - 111 N. Main St

111 N. Main St, Crown Point

Avg 4.4 (1525 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$8.99
More about Main Street Cafe - 111 N. Main St

