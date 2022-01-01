Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Crown Point

Crown Point restaurants
Toast

Crown Point restaurants that serve grilled chicken

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Station 21 American Grill

201 N. Main St. Crown Point, IN, Crown Point

Avg 4.1 (869 reviews)
Takeout
Char-Grilled Chicken$15.00
Two grilled chicken breasts seasoned with garlic peppercorn, jalapeno cilantro slaw, and avocado. Served with rice
More about Station 21 American Grill
Gelsosomo's Pizzeria

11319 South Broadway, Crown Point

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich*$10.45
A grilled chicken breast on a toasted bun. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo on the side. Includes French Fries.
Grilled Chicken Breast*$3.55
More about Gelsosomo's Pizzeria
Pappas Restaurant

1130 N. MAIN STREET, CROWN POINT

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Breast Skillet$10.29
Crispy skillet potatoes, grilled chicken, green peppers, onions, tomato and mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of toast.
More about Pappas Restaurant

