Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Naan in Crown Point

Go
Crown Point restaurants
Toast

Crown Point restaurants that serve naan

Grilled Chicken Sandwich image

 

Square Roots - 108 N Main Street

108 N. Main Street, Crown Point

No reviews yet
Takeout
2nd To Naan Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Side Naan Bread$2.00
More about Square Roots - 108 N Main Street
Consumer pic

 

Culinary Misfits - 208 S. Main Street

208 S. Main Street, Crown Point

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon BLT Naan$18.00
More about Culinary Misfits - 208 S. Main Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Crown Point

Chicken Wraps

Pancakes

Short Ribs

French Toast

Garlic Bread

Calamari

Mussels

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Crown Point to explore

Schererville

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Munster

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Merrillville

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Portage

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Hobart

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Chicago Heights

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Dyer

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1521 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (986 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (582 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (774 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1052 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (89 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston