Pork chops in Crown Point
Crown Point restaurants that serve pork chops
Station 21 American Grill
201 N. Main St. Crown Point, IN, Crown Point
|Bourbon Glazed Pork Chops
|$14.00
Two center hand cut pork chops, bourbon glaze, and mango salsa. Served with roasted potatoes and vegetables
Pappas Restaurant
1130 N. MAIN STREET, CROWN POINT
|Bone-In Pork Chops
|$13.89
Two 8oz. bone-in pork chops cooked your way: Cajun Grilled - Topped with our Cajun house blend or Greek - Marinated in garlic, oregano, & lemon.
|Mango Peach Glazed Pork Chops
|$12.49
Two 6oz. bone-in pork chops topped with mango peach salsa. Served with your choice of two sides.
|Pork Chop & Eggs
|$13.99
12oz. Bone-in pork chop, garlic, butter, American fries, & toast.