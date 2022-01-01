Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Crown Point

Go
Crown Point restaurants
Toast

Crown Point restaurants that serve pork chops

Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Station 21 American Grill

201 N. Main St. Crown Point, IN, Crown Point

Avg 4.1 (869 reviews)
Takeout
Bourbon Glazed Pork Chops$14.00
Two center hand cut pork chops, bourbon glaze, and mango salsa. Served with roasted potatoes and vegetables
More about Station 21 American Grill
Banner pic

 

Pappas Restaurant

1130 N. MAIN STREET, CROWN POINT

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bone-In Pork Chops$13.89
Two 8oz. bone-in pork chops cooked your way: Cajun Grilled - Topped with our Cajun house blend or Greek - Marinated in garlic, oregano, & lemon.
Mango Peach Glazed Pork Chops$12.49
Two 6oz. bone-in pork chops topped with mango peach salsa. Served with your choice of two sides.
Pork Chop & Eggs$13.99
12oz. Bone-in pork chop, garlic, butter, American fries, & toast.
More about Pappas Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Crown Point

Cookies

Pancakes

Corn Dogs

Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Cheese Fries

Cheeseburgers

Short Ribs

Map

More near Crown Point to explore

Schererville

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Lowell

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Munster

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Merrillville

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Portage

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Hobart

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Chicago Heights

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Dyer

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (509 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston