Pretzels in Crown Point

Crown Point restaurants
Crown Point restaurants that serve pretzels

Pretzel Bites image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Station 21 American Grill

201 N. Main St. Crown Point, IN, Crown Point

Avg 4.1 (869 reviews)
Takeout
Pretzel Bites$10.00
served with S-21 beer cheese
Pretzel Encrusted Cod$15.00
Pretzel encrusted Atlantic cod, lemon cream sauce, served with rice and vegetable of the day
More about Station 21 American Grill
Gelsosomo's Pizzeria image

 

Gelsosomo's Pizzeria

11319 South Broadway, Crown Point

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pretzel Bites (15)$9.10
Served with cheese sauce.
Pretzel Bites (25)$12.35
Served with cheese sauce.
More about Gelsosomo's Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Square Roots

108 N. Main Street, Crown Point

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Stone Fired Pretzel Large$21.00
Stone Fired Pretzel Small$12.00
More about Square Roots

