Pretzels in Crown Point
Crown Point restaurants that serve pretzels
More about Station 21 American Grill
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Station 21 American Grill
201 N. Main St. Crown Point, IN, Crown Point
|Pretzel Bites
|$10.00
served with S-21 beer cheese
|Pretzel Encrusted Cod
|$15.00
Pretzel encrusted Atlantic cod, lemon cream sauce, served with rice and vegetable of the day
More about Gelsosomo's Pizzeria
Gelsosomo's Pizzeria
11319 South Broadway, Crown Point
|Pretzel Bites (15)
|$9.10
Served with cheese sauce.
|Pretzel Bites (25)
|$12.35
Served with cheese sauce.