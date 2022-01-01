Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Crown Point

Crown Point restaurants
Crown Point restaurants that serve salmon

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Station 21 American Grill

201 N. Main St. Crown Point, IN, Crown Point

Avg 4.1 (869 reviews)
Takeout
Bourbon Glazed Salmon$24.00
Grilled salmon, bourbon glaze, mango salsa, served with smashed potatoes and vegetables
More about Station 21 American Grill
Pappas Restaurant

1130 N. MAIN STREET, CROWN POINT

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Salmon$10.00
Lemon Herb Salmon$13.79
Grilled Alaskan salmon, olive oil, & lemon served over a steamed vegetable medley. 600 cal
More about Pappas Restaurant
Square Roots

108 N. Main Street, Crown Point

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Slammin' Salmon$25.00
Salmon Tataki Salad$18.00
More about Square Roots

