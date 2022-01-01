Spinach salad in Crown Point
Crown Point restaurants that serve spinach salad
More about Station 21 American Grill
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Station 21 American Grill
201 N. Main St. Crown Point, IN, Crown Point
|Strawberry Spinach Salad
|$14.00
Sliced strawberries, grilled chicken, craisins, bleu cheese, and candied pecans with a side of Raspberry Vinaigrette over Spinach
More about Gelsosomo's Pizzeria - Crown Point
Gelsosomo's Pizzeria - Crown Point
11319 South Broadway, Crown Point
|Spinach Salad (Sm)
|$6.65
A bed of baby spinach with tomato, cucumber, red onion, green pepper and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
|Spinach Salad (Lg)
|$9.45
A bed of baby spinach with tomato, cucumber, red onion, green pepper and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.