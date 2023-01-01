Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sweet corn in
Crown Point
/
Crown Point
/
Sweet Corn
Crown Point restaurants that serve sweet corn
Square Roots - 108 N Main Street
108 N. Main Street, Crown Point
No reviews yet
Side Sweet Corn Quinoa
$6.00
More about Square Roots - 108 N Main Street
Culinary Misfits - 208 S. Main Street
208 S. Main Street, Crown Point
No reviews yet
Sweet Corn Creme Brulee
$8.00
More about Culinary Misfits - 208 S. Main Street
Browse other tasty dishes in Crown Point
Egg Rolls
Cookies
Brisket
Chili
Meatloaf
Calamari
Nachos
Snapper
More near Crown Point to explore
Schererville
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Munster
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Merrillville
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Lowell
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Highland
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Portage
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Hobart
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Chicago Heights
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
Dyer
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1521 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
South Bend
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Elkhart
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Lafayette
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(986 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(582 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(774 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1052 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(89 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston