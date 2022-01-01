Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Crown Point

Crown Point restaurants
Crown Point restaurants that serve tacos

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Station 21 American Grill

201 N. Main St. Crown Point, IN, Crown Point

Avg 4.1 (869 reviews)
Takeout
Ahi Tuna Tacos$16.00
Wild caught ahi tuna seared rare, jalapeno cilantro slaw, avocado, and lime. Served with rice
Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos (2)$15.00
Deep fried shrimp tossed in a bang bang sauce over jalapeno cilantro slaw on flour tortillas. Served with rice and avocado
Gelsosomo's Pizzeria

11319 South Broadway, Crown Point

No reviews yet
Takeout
Medium Taco*$21.75
Taco meat, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and black olives.
Small Taco*$15.20
Taco meat, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and black olives. All the veggies come on the side for carryout/delivery orders.
Pappas Restaurant

1130 N. MAIN STREET, CROWN POINT

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
El Taco Loco$9.69
Crispy tortilla strips, black olives, tomato, roasted corn, black beans, avocado, cheddar, salsa, sour cream, iceberg, & romaine lettuce. With ground beef or chorizo. With grilled chicken. With grilled top sirloin.
Square Roots

108 N. Main Street, Crown Point

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Texas Ranger Tacos$15.00
Feelin' Shellfish Tacos$16.00
Magical Fruit Tacos$15.00
Provecho - Latin Provisions

110 South Main Street, Crown Point

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Al Pastor Tacos$14.00
Pork al pastor, gaujillo achiote marinade, mortia chile salsa, pineapple pico, avocado espuma.
Short Rib Tacos$15.00
Onion, cilantro, queso fresco, salsa fresca.
Brussel Tacos$13.00
Crispy brussels, fingerling potato, morita chile sauce, and chihuahua cheese.
