Tacos in Crown Point
Crown Point restaurants that serve tacos
More about Station 21 American Grill
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Station 21 American Grill
201 N. Main St. Crown Point, IN, Crown Point
|Ahi Tuna Tacos
|$16.00
Wild caught ahi tuna seared rare, jalapeno cilantro slaw, avocado, and lime. Served with rice
|Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos (2)
|$15.00
Deep fried shrimp tossed in a bang bang sauce over jalapeno cilantro slaw on flour tortillas. Served with rice and avocado
More about Gelsosomo's Pizzeria
Gelsosomo's Pizzeria
11319 South Broadway, Crown Point
|Medium Taco*
|$21.75
Taco meat, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and black olives.
|Small Taco*
|$15.20
Taco meat, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and black olives. All the veggies come on the side for carryout/delivery orders.
More about Pappas Restaurant
Pappas Restaurant
1130 N. MAIN STREET, CROWN POINT
|El Taco Loco
|$9.69
Crispy tortilla strips, black olives, tomato, roasted corn, black beans, avocado, cheddar, salsa, sour cream, iceberg, & romaine lettuce. With ground beef or chorizo. With grilled chicken. With grilled top sirloin.
More about Square Roots
Square Roots
108 N. Main Street, Crown Point
|Texas Ranger Tacos
|$15.00
|Feelin' Shellfish Tacos
|$16.00
|Magical Fruit Tacos
|$15.00
More about Provecho - Latin Provisions
Provecho - Latin Provisions
110 South Main Street, Crown Point
|Pork Al Pastor Tacos
|$14.00
Pork al pastor, gaujillo achiote marinade, mortia chile salsa, pineapple pico, avocado espuma.
|Short Rib Tacos
|$15.00
Onion, cilantro, queso fresco, salsa fresca.
|Brussel Tacos
|$13.00
Crispy brussels, fingerling potato, morita chile sauce, and chihuahua cheese.