Turkey clubs in Crown Point

Crown Point restaurants
Crown Point restaurants that serve turkey clubs

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Station 21 American Grill

201 N. Main St. Crown Point, IN, Crown Point

Avg 4.1 (869 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Club$11.00
home cooked, hand-sliced roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on sourdough bread
-served with fries
Bombers BBQ - Crown Point - 35 West 112th Avenue

35 West 112th Avenue, Crown Point

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Breast Sandwich$13.00
Turkey breast seasoned with salt and pepper, smoked over apple and cherry wood for nearly 3 hours, sliced and served on choice of bun.
